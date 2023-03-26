NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Utah OL Braeden Daniels had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Justin Melo) The 49ers will host UCLA OL Atonio Mafi for a top-30 visit to their facility, although he might qualify as a local prospect and not count toward their limit. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

The Cardinals opted to re-sign third-string QB David Blough this offseason to compete with QB Colt McCoy for the starting job in 2023 while QB Kyler Murray recovers from injury. The opportunity to potentially start is something that may have convinced Blough to return.

“The idea that Kyler Murray is going to miss some time — and that Blough should have a chance to compete with Colt McCoy for that spot until Kyler returns — absolutely got his attention,” Darren Urban said on AZCardinals.com. “The opportunity is definitely intriguing, but there are a lot of factors that go into a decision like this.”

Utah OL Braeden Daniels had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

Tony Pauline mentions that 25-year-old BYU QB Jaren Hall is drawing interest from teams including the Colts, Lions, Rams, Seahawks, and Vikings.

is drawing interest from teams including the Colts, Lions, Rams, Seahawks, and Vikings. Utah OL Braeden Daniels worked out for the Saints during his pro day and also met with several other teams including the Jets, Ravens, and Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)

worked out for the Saints during his pro day and also met with several other teams including the Jets, Ravens, and Seahawks. (Tony Pauline) Daniels will have a top 30 visit with Seattle. (Justin Melo)

LSU OL Anthony Bradford has a top-30 visit with the Seahawks. (Melo)

has a top-30 visit with the Seahawks. (Melo) New Mexico S Jerrick Reed will have a top-30 visit with the Seahawks. (Melo)