NFC Notes: 49ers, Commanders, Seahawks

49ers According to Matt Lombardo, he’s told the 49ers’ staff has been “continually underwhelmed” by second-year QB Trey Lance this offseason.

this offseason. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows notes 49ers third-round RB Tyrion Davis-Price is expected to play in the 220-230 range for San Francisco, making him their heaviest ball carrier. That title last year belonged to WR Deebo Samuel , so Barrows thinks this could be a suggestion that the team is preparing to rely less on Samuel in that role.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan commented on the pick: "The physicality that he brings gives you a chance to have a very physical one-two punch. I thought Deebo helped us do that towards the end of last year bringing that in, but you don't want that to be just your one-two punch. You've got to bring in some other backs to do that."

Barrows mentions 49ers sixth-round OL Nick Zakelj could be a long-term option at center. He played tackle at Fordham but projects to guard in the NFL because he has shorter arms. The 49ers think he's smart enough to play center, though maybe not as a rookie.

could be a long-term option at center. He played tackle at Fordham but projects to guard in the NFL because he has shorter arms. The 49ers think he’s smart enough to play center, though maybe not as a rookie. 49ers sixth-round DT Kalia Davis tore his ACL last October and might need to redshirt his rookie season with San Francisco, per Barrows.

49ers CB Jason Verrett‘s contract includes: One year, $1.035 million, salary cap $895,000 under veteran salary benefit, his deal also has an injury waiver. (Aaron Wilson)

Commanders

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel is looking forward to having a clean bill of health for the 2022 season and has several goals he wants to accomplish.

“I’ve been training and working out, and I haven’t been limited to anything,” Samuel said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I’ve been doing pretty much everything that I used to be able to do — running fast, cutting fast. I’m just feeling good overall, and I’m excited about it. This upcoming season, I got a lot of goals. My main thing is to be available for my teammates — whatever I have to do to take care of my body and to make sure I’m out there. It’s kind of exciting to finally feel like myself again.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that they would like to add another veteran linebacker: “If we’re looking at one position, it is linebacker. … We don’t have another veteran-type of guy once we get past Khaleke [Hudson].” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that he doesn’t expect them to make any trades for players but they are still open to improving the roster.

“We’re always competing,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’m not saying anything you didn’t think I was going to say, but fortunately that’s always been the way we’ve operated, and it fits again. So we’re looking. I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening. But we’re certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we’re just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There’s always possibilities, so we keep open to that.”

As for the possibility of signing a veteran quarterback on the open market, Carroll reiterated that they will continue looking at additions.

“There’s no chance I’m going to tell you anything more than what I just told you, but I love you for trying,” Carroll said. “Honestly, we’re going to keep looking and seeing what’s available, but only to help our club and try to make us better. If the case presents itself, we’re going to be ready for it.”