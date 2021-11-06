NFC Notes: 49ers, Falcons, Saints

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle (calf) said he feels good and is “doing what I can” to return from injured reserve and play in Week 9.

“I feel good,” Kittle said, via Kirk Larrabee of 49ersWebZone. “I’m doing what I can to be prepared for Sunday. Not practicing since Green Bay week, definitely a little bit of rust out there. But I’ve just got to get back out there — it’s like riding a bike I guess. Just get out there and catch the ball, run some routes, hit some people — football.”

Regarding Jimmy Garoppolo saying Kittle was “looking fast” in practice this week, Kittle mentioned that the quarterback hasn’t seen him run at all.

“Just so you guys know he lied to you,” Kittle said. “He said that before I had practiced. He meets with you guys before practice. He has not seen me run once. He has no idea.”

49ers OC Mike McDaniel said he’s been glad to have Kittle back on the practice field this week.

“It’s been cool to have him back,” McDaniel said. “He brings such energy and juice every time he’s on the football field. His will — you feel like okay, this guy’s in premier form, his best shape, whatever, but because he’s so tough, you just don’t really know what’s going on until he gets inside and he talks to the trainers, position coach Jon Embree, talks to Kyle. So from my standpoint, it’s been great to have him back and he looks great. But because of his toughness I don’t really know what that means or how far he is from being on the football field. I think Charlie (Woerner) and Ross Dwelley have put together some great games these last couple games. We’re prepared to move forward that way and hope to get Kittle back as soon as we can, really.”

Falcons

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Falcons as a potential sleeper to watch for free-agent WR Odell Beckham.

Saints

Saints’ HC Sean Payton points out that while veteran QB Trevor Siemian played well last week, the team will still be making their decision at quarterback on a week-to-week basis.

“Trevor played well last week,” Payton said, via NewOrleansSaints.com. “We’ll see each week. We’ve got a good plan we feel like this week relative to this plan. And we’ll kind of go from there.”