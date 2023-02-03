NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan closed the door on any potential reunion between the team and QB Jimmy Garoppolo and reiterated his confidence in QB Trey Lance and QB Brock Purdy to lead the team next year.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now I think we can win with,” Shanahan said via the Mercury News. “When you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

It appears as if Lance will take reps with the first-team offense during OTA’s as Purdy recovers from his torn UCL.

“I don’t think there is much to handle. One guy can’t go, and the other guy should be able to go in OTAs,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan expects to see Purdy step right back in at close to full speed once his six-month recovery window is up.

“That was the coolest thing for me to hear about, that once three months is over, they start the rehab to build the arm back slowly,” Shanahan added. “By six months, it’s built back. I started to ask questions, ‘Do you ease him in?’ They said, ‘No, the build-up is between three to six months.’”

Jourdan Rodrigue writes that the Rams obviously are keeping a close eye on the Colts’ head coaching search with DC Raheem Morris among the finalists alongside Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.

Rodrigue thinks Los Angeles would give Morris' defensive staff "reinforcements" if he stays with the team, but she also expects the organization to be interested in Evero Indianapolis opts to sign Morris.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times thinks Seahawks assistant HC Sean Desai will return to Seattle if he doesn’t land the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job.