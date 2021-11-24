NFC Notes: 49ers, Lions, Jared Goff, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan called DE Nick Bosa a “special player” for their defense and is glad to have him back after missing nearly all of 2020 due to a knee injury.

“Bosa is a special player, and he’s just as valuable this year as he was his rookie year,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone. “He was the difference for us in 2019, and we missed him greatly last year. And you guys can see why again this year.”

Shanahan feels that Bosa is progressively playing better each game and is “playing his best ball right now.”

“I think he’s getting better each week,” Shanahan said. “And I think he’s playing his best ball right now of the year.”

Former 49ers OT Joe Staley said he’s spoken to Bosa and mentioned that the defensive end feels stronger than before his knee injury.

“In the beginning of the year, I was talking to him,” Staley said. “And he was telling me, I’m like, ‘Hey, how are you feeling? Are you back to where you were?’ And he’s like, ‘No, I’m better than what I was.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, yeah, that’s good confidence.’ But he really is, especially the last probably five or six weeks. He’s playing the run really well. He’s rushing the passer. I think he’s the only guy in the NFL right now with 10 sacks and 15 TFLs (tackles for a loss). He’s playing top-notch football.”

Shanahan expects OLB Dre Greenlaw to be activated from the injured reserve ahead of Week 12’s game. (Matt Barrows)

to be activated from the injured reserve ahead of Week 12’s game. (Matt Barrows) Shanahan added DE Dee Ford (back) could practice on Thursday and expects him to play. (Matt Maiocco)

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff refuted a report that he and OC Anthony Lynn had difficulty in communication, which led to HC Dan Campbell assuming play-calling duties.

“I was just told about that,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t know where that came from. We have a great relationship. Me and him talk daily. I don’t know where that came from.”

Campbell acknowledged the report and would “love to know” who is spreading rumors within the Lions’ organization.

“Somebody showed me that. That was a team source. I’d love to know who that was, ’cause it wasn’t me.”

As for the Lions’ continuing the tradition of playing on Thanksgiving, Campbell points out that playing on Thursday is an important tradition despite their 0-9-1 record.

“To me, it’s special because I remember watching the Lions growing up and it was part of Thanksgiving,” Campbell said. “Like, that’s how I think of it. Win, lose or draw, I was like, ‘Hey, the Lions are part of Thanksgiving just like the Cowboys are.’ But I think this city deserves it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll reassured that his relationship with QB Russell Wilson is “the best it’s ever been, by far.” (John Boyle)

reassured that his relationship with QB is “the best it’s ever been, by far.” (John Boyle) Seahawks Dr. Ed Khalfayan said fourth-round CB Tre Brown had successful surgery to repair his patellar tendon on Tuesday and will require 6-7 months to recover. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

said fourth-round CB had successful surgery to repair his patellar tendon on Tuesday and will require 6-7 months to recover. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) The Seahawks protected practice squad G Phil Haynes ahead of Week 12. (Bob Condotta)