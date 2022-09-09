NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Allen Robinson, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he’s unsure of TE George Kittle‘s status after suffering a groin injury.

“I don’t know yet,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone. “I’m really hoping it will be all right. I’m trying to think positively on it. He didn’t end up getting to go yesterday … but they’ll hit him hard [today]. They’ll do it all morning, and hopefully, he’ll be able to get out there and do some red zone work today.”

Shanahan added that OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) wasn’t able to practice until this week and is hopeful that he’ll be ready for Week 1.

“He was banged up, so he wasn’t able to start practice until this week, but he’s been able to make it through all these practices,” Shanahan said. “We had one Monday, and we had two [combined] on Wednesday and Thursday, so hopefully he’ll have another good one today, and he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that they were unable to get into a rhythm against the Bills on Thursday night and would’ve liked to get WR Allen Robinson more involved.

“We just really didn’t get in much of a rhythm tonight, so it was tough to get anything,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “I’d like to get Allen more involved, like to get a lot more guys involved. But overall, it was a tough night for us and it was a poor night in terms of the overall decision-making for my standpoint, and that’s something I’m looking forward to correcting.”

McVay said that they must “respond the right way” after their disappointing loss to Buffalo.

“This isn’t the first setback we’ve experienced,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re going to respond the right way. I do trust that. All I know how to do is look at this film, correct it, put together a good week of preparation and be ready to go against the Falcons next week. There’s no way to put it other than, didn’t do a good enough job. It starts with me, and overall we can execute better in a lot of areas.”

McVay called Thursday’s game a “humbling night” for the organization.

“That’s gonna be a really, really good football team,” McVay said. “Tonight was a humbling night… But my favorite part about sports is the opportunity to respond.”

