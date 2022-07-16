NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

49ers

Hall of Fame QB Steve Young expects HC Kyle Shanahan to put QB Trey Lance in situations where he’s able to successfully process plays, but the second-year quarterback must improve his passing delivery.

“What Kyle loves about Trey is his processing ability to find the open guy,” Young said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “With that in mind, Kyle will try to create some opportunities where he’s wide open. Because that’s where I think Trey has the growth, the refinement that’s necessary is in delivering of the football — that’s not his best quality right now.”

Young reiterated that he thinks Shanahan will craft a system that gets receivers into open space and take advantage of his processing ability.

“I think his processing power is his best quality, and Kyle will lean into that,” Young said. “I know that Trey will find the guy. Now can I make him wide open so that I don’t cause him to have to throw into tight windows or be in some tough sport early. Kyle can create some of those opportunities. Kyle will love Trey’s processing power and will take advantage of it.”

Rams

Rams RB Cam Akers said that he is 100 percent healthy heading into the season and is focused on making sure his body is built to withstand a full year.

“(I’m) focusing on building my armor up as strong as it can be, but really locking in on the mental side, as well,” Akers said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Seahawks

Former Seahawks and new Rams LB Bobby Wagner said he still has negative feelings about parting ways with Seattle but is grateful to be playing closer to family in Los Angeles.

“Obviously there are still feelings there (about being released),” Wagner said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But at the end of the day I have a different perspective. I think my opinion on it would have been different if I ended up somewhere else. But to have the opportunity to go home and play not far from my family. Like I haven’t played this close to my family since high school.”

Wagner added that he never wanted to leave the Seahawks but is “at peace” with the situation.

“I didn’t want to leave Seattle. But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next-best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I’m at peace with the situation. But still any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn’t have nothing left and proving them wrong.”

Wagner thinks his role with the Rams will put him in a similar position to earlier in his career.

“I think that I’m in a better position to make plays and I think I’m going to have more opportunities to do some of the things that I was doing early on in my career,” Wagner said. “So I think I’m going to surprise everybody but myself.”