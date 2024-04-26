Matthew Stafford Reportedly Wants More Guaranteed Money Beyond 2024

Ian Rappoport OF NFL Media reported Thursday that Rams QB Matthew Stafford is looking for an adjusted contract that includes “more guaranteed money.”

“My understanding is Matthew Stafford, while he has been in the building, does want an adjustment on his contract, does want more guaranteed money past this year,” Rapoport said, via Bleacher Report. “He believes he has a lot left. A little bit of a lingering issue this offseason for the Rams.”

There was some talk about the Rams being a potential landing spot for one of the quarterback prospects in the first round. However, the top six quarterbacks were all off the board by No. 12 overall.

It’s possible Los Angeles could draft a quarterback on day two, but even then they’re clearly committed to Stafford for at least this season.

Stafford, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed in 2022.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024.

In 2023, Stafford appeared in 15 games for the Rams and threw for 3,965 yards while completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.