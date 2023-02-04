NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Geno Smith, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for his work as the team’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan added that the team will look for a defensive coordinator that can continue what Ryans has built.

“I love DeMeco one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around, best people I’ve ever been around,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “Him and [his wife] Jamila mean the world to us and I really wish they weren’t going, but it’s more than deserved and more than earned. And I think they made the best hire by far that was available because DeMeco is going to be a great one. He already has been. I love our defensive staff, I love our defense. I’m trying to get something where we don’t have to turn much over. I would love to keep our same staff, so I’m going to talk to some guys on our staff. I’m going to talk to some guys outside of our staff and hopefully whichever way we decide to go, whether we bring in a new guy or not, that it’s someone who can work with who we have and what we’ve accomplished here because I love the scheme that we run and I feel the foundation we have on the D-line, at linebacker, at corner, at safety. I think our players fit very well in it too, so I’m hoping to find someone who fits with us personality-wise and scheme wise.”

Rams

Albert Breer reports that Broncos DC Ejiro Evero would be the top target for the Rams’ defensive coordinator job if current DC Raheem Morris is hired by the Colts.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on the thought of signing a new contract with Seattle: “You just want to be respected. Your contract, you just want it to say ‘we respect you. We understand what you bring to the table. We understand the caliber of player you are and we appreciate you.’ And that’s really what it all comes down to.’’ (Bob Condotta)