NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
Despite taking the team to the conference championship game, San Francisco still plans to turn to QB Trey Lance in 2022. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he had the utmost respect for QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his ability to navigate through adversity this year.
“Jimmy’s been unbelievable this year,” Kyle Shanahan said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “And I really think when Jimmy’s been healthy, he’s played how he always has, which is more like a top quarterback. I think people are a little unfair with him, but Jimmy, he’s the same guy regardless. I mean, I’ve known him for five years, and he’s always the same guy and the guys really fight for him.”
- Breer notes Houston, Carolina and Las Vegas are teams to watch out for if (when) Garoppolo is made available this offseason.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the 49ers could get some trade interest in LB Dre Greenlaw, as he’s entering a contract year and San Francisco already spent big on Fred Warner.
- 49ers GM John Lynch said he is not thinking about returning to TV: “From time to time, opportunities are presented. I can tell you and everyone that my commitment right now is to this organization. We’re just coming off a season. My commitment is to the 49ers, the York family, to Kyle.” (Cam Inman)
- Lynch added the plan all along was to trade Garoppolo this offseason: “Man this was a ride that had so many different turns in it. It was important to sit with Jimmy to let we know how appreciative we are.” (Inman)
- Lynch mentioned the team will try and extend DE Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel: “We fully understand they’re pillars of what we’re trying to do here. …We have really good lines of communications with their reps and will continue. (Deebo is) excellent football player and we’ll find a way to get that done. It’s been budgeted for.” (Inman)
- 49ers LT Trent Williams said he thinks Lance’s first year in the league went exactly how the team would’ve hoped for. “I think it went exactly how we wanted it to go.” (Matt Barrows)
- Williams said the team loves Garoppolo’s competitive nature: “Jimmy G is a warrior and a fighter and that’s why this team loves him.” (Cam Inman)
- Lances said he is grateful for being teammates with Garoppolo: “He’s going to be one of my best friends for my whole entire life… I’m just thankful for the opportunity to have him be in front of me.” (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers TE George Kittle admitted he was dealing with injuries throughout the season: “I’ve been dealing with shit since Week One, but — excuse my language — it’s football you just deal with it…And I’ll just say it was a lower-body injury. The NHL life.” (Pro Football Talk)
- 49ers DT D.J. Jones said he hasn’t talked about a contract extension with the team. (Barrows)
- 49ers G Laken Tomlinson said that he would love to return to the team in 2022: “I would love to stay. I know it’s a business. We’ll see what happens.” (Eric Branch)
- Veteran 49ers C Alex Mack mentioned he won’t make a decision on his future before taking time to think it over. (Wagoner)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said TE Tyler Higbee suffered a sprained MCL against the 49ers but they are hopeful that he’ll be able to play in the Super Bowl: “We’re working through some different avenues. He’s such a tough guy, we’re going to do everything in our power to try and get this guy back and ready to go.” (Gary Klein)
- McVay said he needs to sit down with VP of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott but “certainly wouldn’t rule out” the possibility of DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, RB Darrell Henderson and CB Robert Rochell returning for the Super Bowl. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp said that McVay is a fiery competitor and wouldn’t have anyone else leading the team: “I mean, he walks the line at times between unhealthy competition and healthy competition. He wants to win at all costs. He’s aware of it. He knows he’s a psycho. Wouldn’t want anyone else leading this team.” (Rodrigue)
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects the Seahawks to get trade interest in DL L.J. Collier again this offseason.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!