NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Despite taking the team to the conference championship game, San Francisco still plans to turn to QB Trey Lance in 2022. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he had the utmost respect for QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his ability to navigate through adversity this year.

“Jimmy’s been unbelievable this year,” Kyle Shanahan said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “And I really think when Jimmy’s been healthy, he’s played how he always has, which is more like a top quarterback. I think people are a little unfair with him, but Jimmy, he’s the same guy regardless. I mean, I’ve known him for five years, and he’s always the same guy and the guys really fight for him.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said TE Tyler Higbee suffered a sprained MCL against the 49ers but they are hopeful that he’ll be able to play in the Super Bowl: “We’re working through some different avenues. He’s such a tough guy, we’re going to do everything in our power to try and get this guy back and ready to go.” (Gary Klein)

McVay said he needs to sit down with VP of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott but "certainly wouldn't rule out" the possibility of DT Sebastian Joseph-Day , RB Darrell Henderson and CB Robert Rochell returning for the Super Bowl. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

but “certainly wouldn’t rule out” the possibility of DT , RB and CB returning for the Super Bowl. (Jourdan Rodrigue) Rams WR Cooper Kupp said that McVay is a fiery competitor and wouldn’t have anyone else leading the team: “I mean, he walks the line at times between unhealthy competition and healthy competition. He wants to win at all costs. He’s aware of it. He knows he’s a psycho. Wouldn’t want anyone else leading this team.” (Rodrigue)

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects the Seahawks to get trade interest in DL L.J. Collier again this offseason.