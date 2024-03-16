NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

According to Michael Silver, LB Oren Burks and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are the “strongest candidates” to be re-signed by San Francisco.

to a two-year, $18 million contract with $9.39 million fully guaranteed and $12.39 million in total guarantees. (Over The Cap) According to Aaron Wilson, $3 million of his $7.39 million 2025 base salary is guaranteed for injury and skill at signing and will become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the league year in 2025.

Wilson also noted that Gross-Matos can earn up to $510k each season in per-game roster bonuses along with a $50k workout bonus and a $1.25 million incentive for Pro Bowl, club rank or playtime.

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue mentions the Rams did some due diligence at the top of the edge rushing market for players like Danielle Hunter , Jonathan Greenard and Brian Burns , but ultimately knew they wouldn’t be able to pay both guards Kevin Dotson and Jonah Jackson and add a big-name pass rusher.

Rams RG Kevin Dotson re-signed with Los Angeles this offseason and mentioned his desire to stay in the state contributing to the decision: “A big selling point for me was how I felt day to day here in California.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider defended his decision to trade for SJamal Adams after the team moved on from the veteran ahead of this offseason.

“It was the COVID year,” Schneider said, via Mookie Alexander of FieldGulls.com. “We were picking [23rd overall in 2020], and in order to go from where we were and trying to [move] up to pick a guy like Jamal, who was picked [sixth overall in 2017], you’ve got to give up another first-round pick the next year. He came in here, our coaches did a great job with him, he had 9.5 sacks, goes to the Pro Bowl, is completely disruptive. He comes back the next year, he’s having a good season, gets hurt. Then he gets hurt again [Week 1 of 2022] — like really, really bad injury. So I feel bad for him.”

UTEP LB Tyrice Knight will take an official visit with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)