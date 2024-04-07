NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Missouri State WR Terique Owens has been invited to the 49ers’ local pro day next week. (Matt Barrows)

San Francisco is hosting Penn State OT Caedan Wallace on an official 30 visit. (Justin Melo)

Rams DT Aaron Donald called it a career after 10 legendary seasons. The star defender gave his input on the current state of the team and where he feels they can improve the most.

“I think we got a great offense. We got a great offense. I think they just added, as far as beefing up the offensive line to help with the running game and protecting Stafford,” Donald said, via the Green Light podcast. “I think they’ve still got some key pieces at wide receiver. They’ve still got Cooper Kupp, they’ve still got Puka. They got Robinson, they brought him back. They’ve got some good pieces.”

“If anything, if I was to say one thing the Rams need just a little bit of help with, I would say just the edge rusher. Just getting an extra edge rusher, some guy that’s got some experience or find a good guy in the draft that can get it done. You see what we did in the draft last year, nobody expected us to be the team (we were) and a lot of the rookies end up making names for themselves and dominating, so if you get another piece like that that can help on the edge, I think the Rams are going to be a great team.”

After losing LBs Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks this offseason, Seattle brought in Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker as replacements. New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald spoke on what the new LBs can bring to the team.

“Two guys that can run. Two intelligent football players. Tough. I thought they were both good tacklers,” Macdonald said, via Mike Dugar of The Athletic. “They’re both good players in space. Those are things we’re asking of our inside ‘backers. Those guys gotta take up a lot of ground, man. They gotta play people out of the backfield, they gotta play all the choice routes on the weakside, which is hard to do.”

“I think we got the right guys for the job. They’ve gotta blitz, play man-to-man. We ask a lot out of our inside ‘backers. It’ll be a great battle, and we’ll see how it comes to life, but I think there’s some opportunity there to have a little more position flexibility than I think maybe you saw in Baltimore.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon State DE John McCartan has been invited to the Seahawks local pro day next week.

Penn State TE Theo Johnson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Seahawks. (MLFootball)

Penn State DE Chop Robinson has official 30 visits with nine teams, including the Seahawks. (MLFootball)

has official 30 visits with nine teams, including the Seahawks. (MLFootball) Georgia State OT Travis Glover has an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)