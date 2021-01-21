NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Regarding the 49ers replacing executive Martin Mayhew , who is departing for a job with Washington, Matt Barrows of The Athletic writes that it’s possible GM John Lynch doesn’t promote any front office members to Mayhew’s old spot.

, who is departing for a job with Washington, Matt Barrows of The Athletic writes that it’s possible GM doesn’t promote any front office members to Mayhew’s old spot. Barrows does expect the 49ers to retain executive Adam Peters , who had drawn some interest for GM vacancies.

, who had drawn some interest for GM vacancies. Should San Francisco promote from within, Barrows mentions director of college scouting Ethan Waugh and director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as executives to keep an eye on.

and director of pro personnel as executives to keep an eye on. The 49ers are in discussions with Virginia Tech co-DL coach Darryl Tapp to join their staff as an assistant DL coach. (Josina Anderson)

to join their staff as an assistant DL coach. (Josina Anderson) That would seem to suggest current 49ers assistant DL coach Aaron Whitecotton is leaving, perhaps to join former DC Robert Saleh with the Jets. New York announced the move on Thursday in fact. (Matt Maiocco)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay worked with new DC Raheem Morris when the two were assistants together in Washington. McVay is thrilled to bring Morris on board as Los Angeles’ new defensive coordinator.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Raheem and what he will brings,” McVay said in a statement through the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “…Not only is (he) a great communicator, he is also an excellent teacher. Raheem’s background coaching both offense and defense gives him a unique perspective which allows him to see the field from a 22-man perspective.”

Seahawks

Seahawks LB K.J. Wright, who’s one of the final remaining veterans from Seattle’s defensive heyday, faces some uncertainty next year as he’s no longer under contract with the team. Seattle also spent a first-round pick on LB Jordyn Brooks last offseason as a presumptive replacement for Wright, but he still believes he can be an asset for the Seahawks if they elect to bring him back.

“That’s up to Pete and John,” Wright said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “They know how much I mean to this team. They know that I’m a baller, they know I’m a great teammate, a great leader and it would be a great investment — in my opinion — if they invest in K.J. and to bring him back into the building. You get what you pay for and I bring a lot to the table still.”