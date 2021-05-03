NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

While the 49ers’ brass says they were all in on QB Trey Lance from the beginning, there are some reports that the team had both Lance and Bears’ QB Justin Fields in mind, with Patriots’ QB Mac Jones acting as a safety net.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, the 49ers made the move in order to make “deep dives on [Trey] Lance and [Justin] Fields and . . . confident of getting either, if that’s where the evaluation process took them. Jones was considered a safety net, if you will, someone they could win a title with but not necessarily a transcendent talent because he lacks the mobility to consistently turn off-schedule plays into something positive.”

49ers' Trey Sermon says he has no lingering issues from his shoulder injury and is one hundred percent. (Nick Wagoner)

49ers GM John Lynch said their “preference” this offseason was the select a quarterback in the draft and retain Jimmy Garoppolo: “That was our preference to draft a QB and keep Jimmy, provided somebody didn’t come and blow us away (with a trade offer). They (the York ownership) gave us that commitment. We’re happy to have that situation because it’s a very strong one.” (Cam Inman)

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan confirmed that owner Jed York is comfortable carrying Garoppolo's $24 million salary: "Jed and his family are OK with that and I know it fits in the cap so that's why I feel it's a pretty good situation for us." (Cam Inman)

Rams GM Les Snead said the team would like to sign CB Darious Williams to an extension, but the team has to see how he fits into its cap.

“I think it’s obvious that Darious is somebody who you’d love to have be around for a long time,” Snead said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll definitely begin having those discussions internally. We’re a little bit tougher now based on the variables you mentioned (about planning for what the cap will do in 2022).

“But as Wade Phillips used to say, ‘Good players get paid,’ and Darious has proven to be a good player. And I always say we’d love to have as many good players as possible.”

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll says that Gabe Jackson will play right guard and Damien Lewis will play left guard. (Bob Condotta)

Carroll mentioned that they have been in communication with veteran CB Richard Sherman but added that Seattle is not looking to add a veteran corner at this point in time. (Brady Henderson)

Seahawks' GM John Schneider said of second-round WR D'Wayne Eskridge: "A really explosive guy… We're getting a guy who's competitive, hungry and intense. He's got some dog to him." (John Boyle)

Schneider mentioned they thought about trading down in the fourth round to get a pick to move back up for OT Stone Forsythe. They were ultimately able to land Forsythe in the sixth after staying put and taking CB Tre Brown in the fourth. (Henderson)

Forsythe is huge at 6-9 but he admits he's a better pass blocker than run blocker at this point. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said they hope to develop him behind LT Duane Brown: "The benefit that Stone has is he can learn from one of the best players in the league in Duane Brown … Duane will take him under his wing, I know it." (Henderson)

said they hope to develop him behind LT : “The benefit that Stone has is he can learn from one of the best players in the league in Duane Brown … Duane will take him under his wing, I know it.” (Henderson) Schneider admitted Brown doesn’t hit their usual height and length measurements for a cornerback but the success of CB D.J. Reed last year made them open to gambling on Brown: “We would love to have big corners and all that… But you have to adjust to the times, too, and there is only a certain amount of players that you can pick from.” (Henderson)