NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Rams

Per Stu Jackson of the team website, Rams HC Sean McVay said OLB Justin Hollins has just a partially torn pectoral muscle, meaning a return sometime this season is still possible after surgery. Still, McVay added: “It’s a big loss for us.”

said OLB has just a partially torn pectoral muscle, meaning a return sometime this season is still possible after surgery. Still, McVay added: “It’s a big loss for us.” Hollins had two sacks in three games starting at the second edge rusher position but the Rams are “potentially getting back” OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from injured reserve, per McVay.

from injured reserve, per McVay. McVay added Rams RB Darrell Henderson is “making good progress” and they’ll know more about his status for Week 4 later this week: “I am hopeful that we’ll be able to have him for this week.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll explained that the team’s pass rush needs to be better.

“We need more,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “We need to be more effective. We have not disrupted the quarterback. That shows you in terms of turnovers and us being able to get after that football. It starts there. Our guys are working it. They’re busting their tails to get it. We just need to work together. I think the whole thing just needs to work together tighter. We caused some holding on the football at the quarterback’s point and sometimes we’d disrupt. It just needs to work together more effectively and we’re working for that.”

Carroll compared the team’s defensive struggles this year to the problems the unity had last year.

“It feels a little bit the same,” Carroll said. “It feels like we’re giving up too much, and it feels like we’re in similar situations. We’ve been ahead. We were ahead in a lot of situations last year early on, and we jumped out on this one too. That’s similar. Responding to those situations and hold the score down has not been a strength of ours early in the year. I don’t know how to explain that to you in relative from one year to the next, but it seems similar.”

Carroll notes they will have to make decisions on whether to activate OT Cedric Ogbuehi , TE Colby Parkinson and fourth-round CB Tre Brown off of injured reserve this week now that they’re eligible. (Brady Henderson)

, TE and fourth-round CB off of injured reserve this week now that they’re eligible. (Brady Henderson) He also notes the team will have to figure out what to do with DT Robert Nkemdiche, who is out of practice squad elevations.