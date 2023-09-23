NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said he’s eager to call plays that QB Sam Howell likes.

“I learned a long time ago, learned this as a player and learned it as a coach: If players like certain things, guess what? They’re going to try their best to make it work,” Bieniemy said, via PFT. “So as a coach, you always want to give your quarterback that opportunity to have a ranking in certain situations. That way you’re giving him the green light to take ownership in what we’re doing. That way, this is the play that he chose? He should have a complete understanding of the whats, the whys and the hows, and he should also have a complete understanding of why we believe this play should be successful.”

Bieniemy added that if he runs a play that Howell doesn’t like he will have an idea on what went wrong and how they can fix it.

“It’s a great sense of ownership that you’re giving to your quarterback. I love it I like the idea that when he comes to the sideline, if things don’t go right he can tell you exactly what happened,” Bieniemy said. “I love the fact that he has that ownership.”

Cowboys

Adam Schefter reports that Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz hurt his hamstring during practice and is undergoing an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, with one source saying: “Tyler will be OK.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown said the sideline discussion with QB Jalen Hurts wasn’t about his lack of targets and reiterated that the two have a strong relationship.

“The sideline discussion, I want you all to know that’s what it was, a discussion,” Brown said, via PFT. “It’s a game that we both love and I want everybody to understand that sometimes emotions are high and that’s kind of what happened. That doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world. That doesn’t mean I’m beefing with Jalen. And no, it was not about targets. I’m sure everybody thought that because he threw me the ball three times in a row afterwards. But no, I was not over there discussing targets. It was about something that happened earlier and we were having a discussion about it.”