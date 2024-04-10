NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Draft Visits, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

LSU C Charles Turner has an official visit scheduled with the Cardinals. (Tom Pelissero)

Washington WR Jalen McMillan had an official 30 visit with the Cardinals. (MLFootball)

Kentucky RB Ray Davis has an official 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Dane Brugler)

Rams

After a tremendous 10-year career, Rams DT Aaron Donald decided to hang up the cleats and be done with football. Donald has plenty of business ventures but he’s still uncertain how he’ll feel when football season rolls around.

“It’s just not knowing as far as how I’m going to feel when the season’s actually around,” Donald said on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast. “Right now, I’m happy, I’m at peace. I got the development company going on, Donald Development Group, where we got 38 units we’re working on in Pittsburgh. We just did some meetings to potentially get some more projects our way. Got the Ready brand that’s doing amazing that I’ve got ownership in. AD99 Solutions, so I got things I’m focusing on, things that got to the point where we’ve got an income coming in.”

“But as far as knowing what’s going to happen when the season comes around and I’m not on the field, I’m not part of it, I don’t know how I’m going to feel. In my head, I’m like, I’m going to be happy watching it on TV or watching it in the stands, but I don’t know. For me it’s just not knowing how I’m going to feel, because you never know until it’s time, right?”

Seahawks

According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon State DE John McCartan has been invited to the Seahawks local pro day next week.

Penn State TE Theo Johnson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Seahawks. (MLFootball)

Penn State DE Chop Robinson has official 30 visits with nine teams, including the Seahawks. (MLFootball)

has official 30 visits with nine teams, including the Seahawks. (MLFootball) Georgia State OT Travis Glover has an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)