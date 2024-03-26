NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Johnathan Hankins, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch noted TE George Kittle and CB Charvarius Ward both had core muscle surgery this offseason but they will be a full-go for training camp. (Matt Maiocco)

noted TE and CB both had core muscle surgery this offseason but they will be a full-go for training camp. (Matt Maiocco) Lynch added LB Dre Greenlaw is “shooting to be ready” for Week 1, but it could be a situation where Greenlaw goes on the PUP list. (Maiocco)

is “shooting to be ready” for Week 1, but it could be a situation where Greenlaw goes on the PUP list. (Maiocco) According to Lynch, the 49ers are “actively talking” with WR Brandon Aiyuk about an extension and there have not been trade talks. Lynch mentioned the team would be fine with Aiyuk playing the season on the fifth-year option. (Maiocco)

Lincoln DB Amir Riep had a private workout with the 49ers. Riep also played at Ohio State in 2019 before being dismissed from the program following rape charges. He was later found not guilty by a jury. (Justin Melo)

Former Rams DT Aaron Donald was asked if he thought of himself as the greatest defender ever but he wasn’t going to discredit the legends who he looked up to.

“I think in my era yes, but everybody was different,” Donald said, via the Rams’ YouTube. “You’ve got guys that were great that I looked up to like Ray Lewis that were the greatest in their time, Polamalu a Pittsburgh guy, Lawrence Taylor. Different eras, it’s hard to say, because the game changed so much.”

Michigan WR Roman Wilson and CB Mike Sainristil met with the Rams before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

and CB met with the Rams before their pro day. (Tony Pauline) Michigan DE Jaylen Harrell met extensively with the Rams as a part of his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks signed DT Johnathan Hankins to a one-year, $2.05 million contract with $300k guaranteed in his signing bonus. He can also earn $510k in per-game roster bonuses.