NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Kendrick Bourne, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Vic Tafur writes that 49ers guards Robert Jones (calf) and Austen Pleasants (knee) are expected back next week, while fourth-round rookie Carver Willis got all the first-team reps in their absence.

(calf) and (knee) are expected back next week, while fourth-round rookie got all the first-team reps in their absence. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said RG Dominick Puni may have returned from the concussion protocol too quickly: “Puni had some residual effects. He was in the protocol, got out and he complained of some residual things after practice today. So he’s most likely back in it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Kendrick Bourne is notable for being heard before he is seen, something QB Jacoby Brissett has dealt with since their time together in New England. New Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur was also present with Bourne and Brissett on the Patriots.

“You all see, he’s crazy. Legit,” Brissett told the team website. “I don’t think there’s another word for him. He comes to work every day with a smile on his face, in a good mood. Sometimes you want him to shut up and stop joking, because we’re getting our ass kicked in practice, but he keeps it light. You need that around.”

“There are no highs and lows,” LaFleur noted. “He lives in the high all the time. That’s his standard.”

“It’s not fake,” Bourne said of his personality. “It’s genuinely who I am.”

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. also weighed in on the unique effect Bourne has on the locker room.

“Is it ever too much? “No,” Harrison said. “We need it. We need him to be him every day. That’s the best thing about him. He’s going to be him every day, whether he catches zero passes or five passes in practice, he’s going to bring energy consistently.”

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said RB James Conner (foot) is still progressing, but it remains unclear if he’ll be ready for Week 1: “It’s starting to creep up,” per Darren Urban.

Rams

As things currently stand, DE Aaron Donald has not decided on a return to the Rams, meaning that they must prepare for Sunday’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline without him. It’s also easy to forget that while he has been working out, Donald hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2023 season.

“If he decides he wants to be able to do it, then the next conversations are: What is your ramp-up?” HC Sean McVay said Tuesday, via Benjamin Royer of the Ocregister.com. “What does it look like to approach whenever that would be the first time that we think we make the most sense for him to impact and make a positive change with us? We’ve had to have a lot of fluidity and flexibility, and that’s what I’ve had to learn over 10 years. But I think what’s good is the thing that has served us well – and it’s really the truth – is let’s just stay one day at a time.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DT Rylie Mills appeared in just four regular season games as a rookie in 2025 after recovering from a knee injury he suffered in college. Mills reflected on recording a sack in the Super Bowl, saying it felt like a “storybook ending” to the adversity he faced.

“I know it’s kind of funny, I got hurt on a sack and I was always like, ‘Man I’m chasing that next one.’ For me it felt like a storybook ending,” Mills said, via Ari Horton of the team’s site. “I got to go out there and play in the NFL and play in the Super Bowl and get a sack. That really doesn’t happen to a lot of people. To get that kind of closure. It felt like I put that chapter behind me and now I’m like, ‘Alright cool I can put my best foot forward.’ Literally.”

Seahawks LB Derick Hall has been impressed by Mills in training camp and compared him to DT Leonard Williams.

“Obviously, Rylie (Mills) probably didn’t get a lot of opportunity last year, coming off that injury, but just the way he’s grown and the way he’s coming out preparing every day, he’s asking questions,” Hall said. “Rylie is a very unique player. I think he’s a lot like Leo (Leonard Williams) if I’m being honest. With the power, and then being able to play off that, manipulate guys, being able to get them to move, and being able to hold double teams like Murph (Byron Murphy II), he’s a very unique player. I love what I’m seeing, and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Mills feels like he’s finally playing freely with the help of DL coach Justin Hinds and DC Aden Durde.

“I always have a chip on my shoulder,” Mills said. “I think just coming out there and being the best version of myself, it’s been awesome. I feel like I’m finally feeling myself and playing like how I did in college and just playing free. Really just a shout out to coach (Justin) Hinds and AD (Aden Durde) because they work with me the most. I probably wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I’m playing now without their help. They’ve been awesome.” Brady Henderson notes that Seahawks CB Trevon Diggs‘ contract includes $2 million in incentives, including $500,000 for appearing in 42 percent of the snaps, which escalates to $750,000 for 50 percent of snaps or $1 million for 60 percent. He can also earn $500,000 for recording three interceptions, which bumps up to $750,000 for five, or $1 million for seven.