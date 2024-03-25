NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Mike Macdonald, Haason Reddick, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Geoff Mosher has heard that the Cardinals are a team to watch for a possible reunion with pass rusher Haason Reddick , as the team has the cap space and needs pass rushers.

, as the team has the cap space and needs pass rushers. Mosher adds that Reddick is also familiar with HC Jonathan Gannon and DC Nick Rallis from their time together with the Eagles.

and DC from their time together with the Eagles. Texas WR Xavier Worthy has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler)

has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler) The Cardinals are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd , per Ryan Fowler.

, per Ryan Fowler. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing will take an official visit with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler)

Rams

Rams DT Aaron Donald called it a career after a tremendous 10-year run. After hanging it up, Donald mentioned his drive and passion fading as the contributing reasons to be done.

“I’m complete, I’m full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me,” Donald said, via a clip on his social media. “I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 [game] season, I just don’t got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more. I’m just, I’m burnt out, if anything, the best way to say it is that I’m full, I’m complete. I’m satisfied with what I was able to do in 10 years, and I think it’s time for me to, at 32 years old, retire from football and jump into the next step in my career, my life, and now it’s time to move on.”

Seahawks

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald wants the team to form their own identity and be united under the leadership of the new coaching staff after being under HC Pete Carroll for quite some time.

“I think it’s going well. Obviously, there’s no manual for this type of responsibility,” Macdonald said in an interview with Tom Pelissero. “We have a plan in place, but you’re just trying to do your best day by day and stack days, and now we look back five or six weeks, I feel like we’ve made a lot of progress. But there’s just so much work still to do.”

“(Carroll’s) such an integral part of building this foundation, of who the Seahawks are, and that’s one of the reasons why it was so appealing for this opportunity. So it’s hard to separate those things,” Macdonald said of Seattle’s former head coach. “However, like I said in my press conference, the only person that’s unique to me is me, so that’s the person I’m going to be. I have my way of seeing things and what I believe in, and a lot of that is aligned with what he believes in, from what I understand. However, this team needs to take on its own identity, just like any team, any year, and I’m the one to lead that charge. So it’ll be in our vision, and we’ll move forward.”

“I think we’re hungry, I think we’re a determined group, I think we have a lot of people on our team, both players and coaches, that have a lot to prove,” Macdonald added. “And I’m excited about that, so it starts now, definitely starts April 8 when the guys get in the building and we can kind of start getting after it.”

“That resonates with a lot of our stories, having gone through a lot of trials and tribulations and finding his stride here in the last few years,” Macdonald noted when asked about QB Geno Smith. “And then going against him, obviously his track record the last couple years and the stats he’s been able to put up, his poise, his leadership, obviously his capability throwing the football, and our relationship is just getting started to grow. We’re building a cohesive, together unit, so schematically, all that stuff, it’s important, but it’s not what’s going to win us games. We’re going to be a united team, confident, and ready to roll.”

UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Seahawks. (Pete Nakos)