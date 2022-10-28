NFC Notes: Antonio Gibson, Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Robert Quinn, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that they have “no intention” of trading RB Antonio Gibson : “We have no intention of moving Antonio Gibson.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Rivera said OL Trai Turner could start at right guard in Week 8 with Saahdiq Charles dealing with an illness. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott admitted that he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to play Sunday. He’s focused on getting as healthy as possible right now.

“I don’t know right now,” Elliott said, via the team’s website. “We still have a lot of time before Sunday. But right now, we’re just focused on getting me as healthy as I can.”

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard said he’s ready to step up whenever his number is called.

“Next guy up,” Pollard said. “In this league that’s the only thing that is guaranteed… Injuries. So, it’s expected, and the next guy has to be ready to step in. Whatever they ask me to carry, I got it,”

Pollard said he’s gotten a lot better handling the mental aspect of his game and believes he’s come a long way since being drafted.

“I would say I’ve pretty much gotten better in all aspects of my game,” Pollard said. “Just mentally slowing things down in my head so I can play even faster and just be comfortable out there. I’m always trying to go out there and show what I can do,” he said. “Prove myself right, prove others wrong, and play team ball.”

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was officially listed as doubtful for Week 8. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

At his introductory press conference, recently acquired DE Robert Quinn said he’s eager to help Philadelphia continue its success : “They’ve been rocking and rolling before I got here. I don’t want to mess anything up. I want to help this team and contribute to what they’re doing, and that’s winning.” ( Josh Tolentino

Quinn said he's only briefly met with HC Nick Sirianni and DC Jonathan Gannon but they seem "very excited" to have him in their defense: "It's been very brief. I've been running around all day. But it sounds like they're very excited to have me." (Josh Tolentino)

Sirianni intimated that recently acquired DE Robert Quinn will play in Week 8. (Josh Tolentino)

Sirianni expressed confidence that Quinn will continue being highly productive in Philadelphia: "He's still playing at a high level. Obviously, we know how many sacks he had last year, setting the Bears single-season record for sacks, and still seeing him getting after the passer. Sometimes sacks come in waves, but we still see the juice in his legs." (Zach Berman)

Sirianni recalled protections they specifically had designed for Quinn while he was on the Bears: “There are protections that we’ve had before and that you name them after the player because…you’re going to be very aware of where he is on the field. There has definitely been a protection we’ve had called ‘2 Jet Quinn’.” (Zach Berman)