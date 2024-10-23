NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/23

49ers
- Placed WR Brandon Aiyuk on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Evan Anderson to their active roster.
- Signed G Dieter Eiselen (exception) and WR Malik Turner (veteran) to their practice squad.
Bears
- Designated RB Travis Homer to return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Declined to activate RB Nyheim Hines from the non-football injury list.
- Designated G Wyatt Teller to return from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Placed WR Chris Godwin on injured reserve.
- Signed P Jack Browning and WR Dennis Houston to their practice squad.
- Signed P Trenton Gill and WR Ryan Miller to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Activated OT Christian Jones from injured reserve.
- Signed QB Anthony Brown to their practice squad.
Colts
- Designated DT DeForest Buckner and LB Cameron McGrone to return from injured reserve.
- Released K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad.
- Re-signed WR Ethan Fernea to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Activated LB Jordan Magee from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Designated DT Jordan Phillips to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Designated QB Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve.
- Released TE Hayden Rucci from their practice squad.
- Signed QB C.J. Beathard (veteran) and WR Tarik Black to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed OT Jack Driscoll to their active roster.
- Signed WR Parris Campbell (veteran) and DT Siaki Ika to their practice squad.
Jets
- Designated TE Kenny Yeboah to return from injured reserve.
- Placed G Zavier Newman-Johnson on injured reserve.
- Signed C Alec Lindstrom to their practice squad.
- Signed DB Jalen Mills to their active roster.
Packers
- Signed LS Matt Orzech.
- Waived DT Jonathan Ford.
Panthers
- Designated DB Jordan Fuller and WR Adam Thielen to return from injured reserve.
- Designated LB DJ Wonnum to return from the PUP list.
Patriots
- Signed DE Keshawn Banks to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Placed QB Aidan O’Connell on injured reserve.
- Signed QB Desmond Ridder from the Arizona practice squad to their active roster.
- Signed WR Terrace Marshall (veteran) and TE Trevon Wesco (veteran) to their practice squad.
Rams
- Placed LB Zach Vanvalkenburg on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed DB Ahkello Witherspoon to their active roster.
- Signed LB Eli Neal to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Designated DB Jalyn Armour-Davis to return from injured reserve.
- Designated RB Keaton Mitchell to return from the PUP list.
Saints
- Signed C Sincere Haynesworth to their practice squad.
- Signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Claimed LB Josh Ross off waivers from the Ravens.
- Designated OT Abraham Lucas to return from the PUP list.
- Designated T George Fant to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Damarion Williams (exception) to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Placed NT Montravius Adams on injured reserve.
- Signed DB C.J. Henderson to their active roster.
- Signed NT Breiden Fehoko (veteran) to their practice squad.
Texans
- Signed LB Devin White.
Vikings
- Signed TE Robert Tonyan (veteran) to their practice squad.
