NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/23

49ers

Bears

  • Designated RB Travis Homer to return from injured reserve.

Browns

  • Declined to activate RB Nyheim Hines from the non-football injury list.
  • Designated G Wyatt Teller to return from injured reserve.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Colts

Commanders

  • Activated LB Jordan Magee from injured reserve.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Designated QB Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve.
  • Released TE Hayden Rucci from their practice squad.
  • Signed QB C.J. Beathard (veteran) and WR Tarik Black to their practice squad.

Eagles

Jets

  • Designated TE Kenny Yeboah to return from injured reserve.
  • Placed G Zavier Newman-Johnson on injured reserve.
  • Signed C Alec Lindstrom to their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Jalen Mills to their active roster.

Packers

  • Signed LS Matt Orzech.
  • Waived DT Jonathan Ford.

Panthers

  • Designated DB Jordan Fuller and WR Adam Thielen to return from injured reserve.
  • Designated LB DJ Wonnum to return from the PUP list.

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Placed LB Zach Vanvalkenburg on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed DB Ahkello Witherspoon to their active roster.
  • Signed LB Eli Neal to their practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

