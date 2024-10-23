NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels left Week 7’s game against the Panthers after suffering an injury in their first series. Dan Quinn praised veteran QB Marcus Mariota for leading them to its 40-7 victory.

“We hate that these types of injuries happen, and God forbid when they do, you want to make sure you’re absolutely ready to deliver in that space,” Quinn said, via CommandersWire. “And Marcus is that type of player. And as much as you don’t want that, those injuries do happen at any position in the NFL; we know it does.”

Quinn said Mariota had visible support of his teammates in Sunday’s game.

“So, for him to step into that space, it was an important win. Certainly not a great one with players being injured, but it was an important one. And on the sideline, you can see the support that Marcus got from his teammates. And I think that goes a long way, of being ready and all the things that happen when no one’s watching.”

Quinn mentioned how Mariota made an extra effort to prepare for two-minute drills in practice during the week. Mariota notably led Washington in a hurry-up offense to a touchdown right before halftime.

“The staying after practice, going through a two-minute to get ready. And it sure enough, it happened right before the half, to go down the field on a two-minute, and he literally had done that on Friday post-practice with a bunch of guys and going through to get full speed reps. So, it’s funny how those things come up and you’re ready and you’re able to deliver. So, that’s Marcus being ready when called upon.”

A source on Daniels’ rib X-ray: “He’s good.” (Jeremy Fowler)

Quinn announced OT Brandon Coleman is in concussion protocol. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Commanders

After QB Jayden Daniels exited the game with a rib injury, Commanders QB Marcus Mariota filled in and led the team to a blowout win over the Panthers. Mariota outlined why he chose to come to Washington and described the environment that has helped him regain his joy for the game.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Mariota said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “It’s been a rollercoaster for me. I think that’s why I’ve really gravitated to and enjoyed my time here—because it’ s fun to play again. There were times in my career where it hasn’t been that way. Regardless of the wins and the losses, for me personally, it’s been such a refreshing opportunity. I’ve really enjoyed it. We got such a great group of players and staff. I’m just trying to stay present and have fun with it.”

“It’s a fun atmosphere. You go to work and don’t feel like you’re dragging. You’re going in there and you’re enjoying being around everybody. You’re spending time together. For me, what’s been really cool is a lot of it hasn’t even been football. Saturdays, he has [senior director of team support and development] Dylan Thompson talk about life. I think that in itself is something special. I’ve been on numerous teams and what really sets us apart is guys just coming together, regardless of talent, regardless of all that other stuff.”

Giants

Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers said Philadelphia didn’t do anything differently in the second half and that he was still getting himself open. He also added that the offense needs to do a better job of putting drives together to give the defense a break.

“I mean not really different. Watch the target tape, I was open,” Nabers said, via PFT. “We gotta do a better job of just making plays and protecting the quarterback and trying to do our best to score points,” Nabers said. “Our defense was doing a hell of a job, playing a good game. But it’s hard when you’re going 3-and-out, and when they get back on the field, they’re tired. We gotta give our defense some time to get some breathers, so when they get back out there, they’re still playing at a high level.”