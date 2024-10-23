Eagles Make Three Moves, Re-Sign WR Parris Campbell To Practice Squad

Per Aaron Wilson, the Eagles have re-signed WR Parris Campbell to their practice squad after releasing him yesterday.

The team is also signing DT Siaki Ika to the practice squad and OL Jack Driscoll to their active roster.

Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season and was released by the team, winding up on their practice squad.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in four games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more on Campbell as it becomes available.