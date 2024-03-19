NFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Kenny Pickett, Leighton Vander Esch, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler said he’s once again ready to prove himself after signing a two-year deal with Washington.

“I’ve had everything to prove every single year,” Ekeler said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “It’s what has given me energy for as long as I’ve been in the league. I 100% represent the underdogs out there. I’ll continue to be that representation.”

Ekeler added that he’s still confident in his abilities to produce.

“A lot. I’m going to score some touchdowns for you, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’m going to bring some energy.”

Cowboys

Former Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch said he medically retired from football because his body was no longer able to hold up against the rigors of the NFL.

“I love the game of football so much, and my body won’t cooperate any longer,” Vander Esch said, via PFT. “I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued a statement calling Vander Esch a leader and said that he said that he was a very cerebral player that displayed tenacity on the field.

“Seldom do you come across a player like Leighton, who grew up playing eight-man football only to first play the 11-man game at the major collegiate level and excel,” Jones said. “His passion and love for the game was contagious, and from the moment he arrived, he has been a difference-maker. His grit, toughness, motivation, determination and football IQ will be sorely missed. Leighton also embodied the strong character and personal qualities that make him much more than an accomplished player. He was a leader and the kind of teammate that impacted those around him in the best ways. Leighton’s playing career may have come to an end, but his future is very bright. On behalf of the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we’re proud that he wore the star on his helmet, we thank him and we wish all the best to Leighton, his wife, Madalynn, and their young daughter.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was due a roster bonus of $5 million on March 18th, per Over the Cap.

Eagles

Eagles QB Kenny Pickett refuted the reports that he handled his exit from Pittsburgh poorly and said he’s happy to be in Philadelphia.

“I think the communication is what it is. It was behind closed doors. I’m confident in the way that I handled it. I handled it the way I should have handled it,” Pickett said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I’m excited to be here. It worked out so well that Philly was the place I ended up landing in. Everything happens for a reason and I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

Pickett added that he believes Philadelphia was a great place to continue his career and to grow.

“I just thought it was time,” Pickett said about why he wanted a fresh start. “I wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else and continue to grow my career. The fact that it is in Philly, the place that I grew up, found the love for the game here, with a great coaching staff, great players … I think it’s an awesome opportunity to join this team.”

Pickett also refuted the report that he refused to be a backup behind QB Mason Rudolph.

“I think that goes back to a lot of the communication behind closed doors that didn’t go …. how it was getting released,” Pickett said. “There was a plan there for that game. It went down exactly as it was planned to go down that entire week. I was coming off the ankle surgery, so it is what it is. Like I’ve been saying, though, very happy to be here.“