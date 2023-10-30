NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Desmond Ridder, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Jeremy Fowler reports that Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a left knee contusion that is causing him discomfort. Despite having a clean MRI, Mayfield is hoping to rest in the injury before Week 9.

Falcons

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder left Sunday’s game to be evaluated for a concussion. However, Ridder was cleared early in the third quarter but didn’t return to the game.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith maintains that the injury concern was the reason why Ridder didn’t return.

Smith told Justin Felder of FOX 5 that he “didn’t think Des was right” and it had nothing to do with performance issues.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Des. We didn’t take him out for performance reasons,” Smith said.

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich on QB Bryce Young after the first win of the season: “Making the plays when we needed it was clutch.” (Joe Person)

on QB after the first win of the season: “Making the plays when we needed it was clutch.” (Joe Person) Reich said LB DJ Johnson cramped up while celebrating, which led to him being carted off. (David Newton)