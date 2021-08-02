NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Andy Dalton and first-round QB Justin Fields have a good relationship by all accounts. But while Dalton is open to mentoring Fields, he made it clear that’s not his first and foremost concern given the team plans on him being the starter.

“I have a ton of experience, I’ve seen so much in this game, in this league,” Dalton said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I’m trying to help him out as much as I can, but also, I’m not worried about what he’s doing, I’m worried about what I’m doing, and how I’m gonna help this team win games. Now, there are times when he’ll take a rep and I’ll see something and I can help along the way. But at the end of the day, I’m not focused on Justin. I’m focused on me and what I can do to help this team win.”

Bears HC Matt Nagy said Dalton is comfortable with the offense: “He’s got full control of this offense without a doubt. We could play a game tomorrow and be just fine.” (Kevin Fishbain)

is “getting better” from back tightness despite not practicing. (Dan Wiederer) Bears S Tashaun Gipson didn’t practice with an injured groin. (Fishbain)

didn’t practice with an injured groin. (Fishbain) Bears QB Nick Foles says he would like input if he’s traded: “I don’t want to go to someone that I don’t know. When you have a great coaching staff, you have something special. … I don’t want to just go somewhere where I don’t know them, I don’t know the offense. I’ve gone down that road before and it’s not fun.” (Fishbain)

Foles mentioned he’s embracing his role with the Bears: “That’s the beauty sometimes of being (QB) three. You can sort of do your own thing because they’re focused on the other guys. So I get to be me. … I think y’all have watched. We’ve been dicing it up a little bit.” (Wiederer)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said this is a big week of practice for OL Logan Stenberg : “We like what’s in there. … He’s got a lot of room to grow, but he’s got a ways to go — that’s the reality of it. How quickly can he get better and develop? He’s getting better, but it’s gotta come.” (Chris Burke)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur had a lot of praise for OL Elgton Jenkins : “He’s just an exceptional player. There’s not much he can’t do. We could probably line up him at tight end…maybe we will.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Packers DE Bronson Kaufusi is transitioning from to tight end. (Hodkiewicz)

is transitioning from to tight end. (Hodkiewicz) Packers OLB Preston Smith said last year’s down year was because he wasn’t put in the best position to succeed, dropping into coverage more often. (Ryan Wood)

said last year’s down year was because he wasn’t put in the best position to succeed, dropping into coverage more often. (Ryan Wood) Smith praised new DC Joe Barry : “He knows how to put playmakers in a position to make plays.” (Hodkiewicz)

: “He knows how to put playmakers in a position to make plays.” (Hodkiewicz) Smith always knew he was returning to Green Bay after two NFC Championship Game appearances: “It’s the farthest I’ve ever been in my career, and I’ve been there twice.” (Wood)

Smith is excited to see what OLB Rashan Gary can do: “He’s shown a lot of growth. He’s not making steps, he’s making big leaps each year.” (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said he liked how QB Jake Browning looked with the first team: “I thought he did well. He had some good throws (on Saturday).” (Chris Tomasson)

Zimmer said RB Dalvin Cook took wildcat snaps in practice in preparation for if the team needs to play without a quarterback at any point this year. (Courtney Cronin)

took wildcat snaps in practice in preparation for if the team needs to play without a quarterback at any point this year. (Courtney Cronin) The Vikings also worked out QB Cole McDonald. (Tom Pelissero)