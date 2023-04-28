NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Falcons, Panthers, Bryce Young

Bijan Robinson

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said they selected RB Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall because they consider him to be “a lot more than a running back” and expect him to be an impact player for them.

“Yeah, conventional wisdom, he’s a lot more than a running back,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “He’s an impact football player.”

Robinson understands the running back position is undervalued but is glad to join a system that considers his ability as a receiver.

“I understand the running back position has been looked at as a less-than position, but for me it’s a blessing that I can get these guys — even that are in college now, running backs — seen and looked at the right way,” Robinson said. “And obviously for me, being a guy that can play running back, play receiver, be really versatile and to get an opportunity to do the same thing is definitely a blessing, and I’m happy to share with those guys as well.”

Smith thinks Robinson allows them to run multiple different packages and keep defenses off-balance.

“Get unique with your personnel packages,” Smith said. “You line up where it looks like 22 personnel, you line up where it looks like 10 personnel, get in the empty. So it allows you to put a lot of stress, even just pre-snap logistically as you’re going onto the field the way we operate and play and we’ll evolve.”

Falcons

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah said it is tough to be leaving the Lions via trade due to the relationships he has built in Detroit.

“I approach situations putting my best foot forward, but sometimes things don’t work out how you intend,” Okudah said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “I take those lessons and apply them to the new situation, which is here. I’m excited about this new chapter. I was able to sit down this offseason, take all those lessons I learned, and apply them to now and I’m hoping to see huge growth. I think the sky is the limit, but at the end of the day things can look good on paper, but it doesn’t really matter until you go out on the field and prove it.”

Panthers

Panthers owner David Tepper said he wants fans to “trust the process” after bringing in QB Bryce Young and HC Frank Reich this offseason.

“I can’t emphasize enough—true to this process this time,” said Tepper, via PanthersWire. “Not all the time in other past years. But this is a process—process in the coach, process in getting this quarterback and not leaving a stone unturned. So this is truly, in everything we’re doing and everything we did with the coaches, when Frank was signed. The process. Do we have the best person? Do we have the best person? And true to the process, Scott, true to the process—we’re not messin’ around.”