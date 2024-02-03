NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Mike Macdonald, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports the Commanders made an offer to Seahawks’ new HC Mike Macdonald after Lions OC Ben Johnson took himself out of contention for the Washington job.

Cowboys

Albert Breer notes Commanders’ new HC Dan Quinn would’ve likely taken Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer with him as his offensive coordinator if he was hired as a head coach in 2023. However, Schottenheimer was promoted to offensive coordinator last offseason, meaning Dallas could refuse an interview request by Washington this year.

Eagles

When appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz, Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal said he heard while attending the Senior Bowl that the Eagles were very interested in Bill Belichick if things didn’t work out with Nick Sirianni.

“Probably the most interesting thing that I’ve heard, and again this is just senior bowl rumor mill, is that the Eagles were very interested in Belichick if things didn’t work out with Nick Sirianni and they could be at the front of the line if things again go poorly for him next year,” Bedard said, via BleacherReport.

Bedard compared the potential of letting go of Sirianni’s situation to when the Eagles fired former HC Doug Pederson following his exit interview with GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie.

“Yes, but you know, similar to Doug Pederson, like Doug Pederson was coming back until he had that postseason meeting with Howie [Roseman] and Jeffrey Lurie and they wanted Doug Pederson to do certain things, fire certain people and he wouldn’t do it so he got fired. Apparently Nick Sirianni was amenable to all that stuff, so they decided for one more year that they’re going to keep him,” said Bedard. “Remember I told you guys that before the end of the season that teams had already reached out to Bill, backchanneled on Bill, I thought the Falcons were definitely one of them. I’m now pretty convinced that the Eagles were the other one. When things were going south, they thought this might end poorly with Sirianni and I wouldn’t be surprised given the relationship that Howie and Bill have that the Eagles were one of those teams to backchannel through Bill.”