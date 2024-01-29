NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Sean Desai, Nick Sirianni, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Regarding Eagles HC Nick Sirianni describing their offense as “stale” this season, Sirianni explained they want to revamp some things and bring more value to their system going forward.

“These ideas and this new person coming in is meant to take away the staleness and add the value of what they’re adding to the offense,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of AllPhly.com.

Sirianni said they want a candidate with a vision, someone who can call plays, and also develop quarterbacks.

“We’re working on getting the best guy in here for the job and a guy who has a vision, a guy who’s going to call the plays, a guy who’s going to be able to coach the quarterback in the same sense there,” Sirianni said. “It’s just about getting the right guy, and then we’ll decide where that goes, but I’m hiring him to do a job and to be in charge of the offense.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they moved on from former DC Sean Desai because he felt it was the best decision for the team.

“Obviously I understand that anything that I do, any decision that I make, if it doesn’t work out, you can look at it and second-guess it. We are where we are right now,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of AllPhly.com. “I made that decision because I thought it was the best decision for the team. Obviously we all fell short at the end, at those last six weeks of the season. All of us did. I’ll say obviously Matt was in a tough situation trying to — because you can’t completely change the defense, so he was trying to make some things happen with, quite frankly, things that weren’t his defense. I know I put Matt in a tough spot, and I know I put Sean in a tough spot, obviously. But at the time that I did that, I did it because I thought it was the best decision for the football team.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said he trusts Sirianni with his decisions on their coaching staff.

“I trust him with the coaching staff,” Roseman said. “That’s his responsibility, just like he trusts me with my front office staff. That’s how we’re structured here. That’s how the relationship works. I always want to be supportive for him and a resource if he needs me to do something, if he asks me a question, if he asks me an opinion in a situation like this. He had made up his mind, he had made the decision, and I’m going to support him.”

Jordan Raanan reports that former Patriots HC Bill Belichick has been quite opinionated about the Giants organization, with his opinion changing over the past several years. It remains to be seen if the former head coach would be willing to join the franchise in some capacity.

“I’ve heard this multiple times over the past five, six, seven years. And it’s a dirty little secret, maybe, about Bill Belichick and the Giants,” Raanan said. “I don’t think he looks at the Giants the same way he used to look at the Giants when he was here.”

“Over the years, Bill Belichick has given advice to people . . . that he didn’t really like the setup of the Giants organization. Like, he didn’t think the Giants (were) this great organization,” Raanan continued. “Bill Belichick, like everybody else watching from the outside (and) watching the way it’s set up, doesn’t think — at least this is what I’ve heard — it’s this great organization in its current iteration. That doesn’t mean Bill Belichick doesn’t love the Giants and appreciate everything they’ve done for him and have great memories.”

“He’s directly told that to people — be careful about the organization and their setup and the way it’s run. That’s happened,” Raanan added. “So, yes, Bill Belichick loves the New York Football Giants, the organization, and the memories he has from the past. It doesn’t mean he’s bats— crazy in love with the Giants organization right now.”