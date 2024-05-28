NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

With WR Brandon Aiyuk not present at OTAs amidst contract disputes, 49ers QB Brock Purdy noted how necessary it is to get Aiyuk back at practice as soon as possible.

“Yeah, I think it’s extremely important,” Purdy said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “He is a playmaker. Love throwing to him. Love B.A. as a person. So yeah, it’s definitely important.”

“Like I’ve said this before, it’s out of my control. But for me, I’m showing up every day trying to get better with the new guys and the guys that are here and that is what it is. But hopefully, it gets settled soon.”

Rams

Rams third-round RB Blake Corum has been blown away by the complexities of HC Sean McVay‘s offense and noted how different it is from the offenses he’s used to.

“Coach McVay, his offense is amazing,” Corum said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “It is a lot, though. For me, coming from a pro-style offense at Michigan, I feel like I’m picking everything up quickly.”

“It all fits together. you can put some things together. This means that, but it also means that, simplify it for yourself. … It’s super fun, for many reasons. The offense, one play you can (run) it out of so many different formations, different ways. So it’s fun to mess with the defense, motions and all of that. But it’s also fun because it’s simple. Once you kind of understand the basics of the play, everything else (that) tags on (and is) included in the play, that is just add-ons. The play is still the base play, there’s just a lot of ‘smoke and mirrors,’ what Coach Ron calls it.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks offensive line was one of the worst in the league in 2023 but they could have three new starters this season. Seattle QB Geno Smith has a lot of confidence in the revamped group and believes they are set to be among the league’s best.

“I think we got the right guys, I think we’ve got the right coaches, and it all comes down having the right mindset,” Smith said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “But the leadership is great … If they collectively come together, I think that group could be — as young as they are — I think they could be one of the best in the world.”