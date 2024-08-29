NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- According to Matt Maiocco, if the Commanders are back in play for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk it would take a second and third-round pick and maybe something else on top of a new contract.
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, San Francisco LT Trent Williams will continue his holdout unless his contract is reworked which could carry into the regular season.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it will be hard to take away the starting job from third-round RG Dominick Puni. (Matt Maiocco)
- 49ers third-round RB Isaac Guerendo tweaked his groin and won’t practice until next week, according to Shanahan. (Cam Inman)
- 49ers GM John Lynch is doubling down on the team’s stance with Aiyuk: “At some point, you’ve got to play.” (Eric Branch)
- Shanahan said he’s not sure if DB Talanoa Hufanga will play week 1, but does expect him to participate early in the season: “Will he be ready Week 1? Not sure. I think it’s gonna be tight.” (Matt Barrows)
Rams
- Rams WR Puka Nacua is at practice and participating in individual drills as he returns from a knee injury. (Sarah Barshop)
- Rams HC Sean McVay said RB Kyren Williams will be their starting punt return specialist, per Jourdan Rodrigue.
- The Rams have parted ways with assistant special teams coach Chili Davis. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
Seahawks
- Seahawks GM John Schneider says he doesn’t anticipate having to put OLB Uchenna Nwosu on IR. (Bob Condotta)
- Schneider said “no” when asked if it would be accurate to say he and QB Geno Smith’s agent discussed a new contract this offseason. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
