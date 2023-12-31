NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked how QB Brock Purdy has responded since throwing four interceptions last week and made it known that he is tired of hearing about his quarterback having an off game.

“Yeah, he was great,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think, no offense to you, but I’m so exhausted talking about the interceptions from our last game, but it’s been like any other week and like any other play. He goes through each play one at a time and tries to do as best he can.”

“I just think it’s him,” Shanahan continued on Purdy’s attitude. “That’s how he is when I coach him. He says what he thinks. I say what I think. He’s a very humble guy, but extremely competitive. That’s just Brock. That’s how I see him handle talking to people out of here. He’s always going to take responsibility. He doesn’t just do it because he knows how to talk to the media. That’s how he looks at things. He always looks inward first and he genuinely feels that way. Sometimes I think he’s too hard on himself in terms of that. Not too hard on himself, that’s just how he is. But it’s cool that he never shows frustration. I think it’s pretty easy for him because I don’t think he has a lot of frustration with other people. I think he always looks at what he can do better.”

49ers P Mitch Wishnowsky was fined $9,167 for unnecessary roughness.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon on his win over the Eagles, his former team: “Just another … (I’m) happy for the guys. It’s been a tough year. We didn’t do enough to play in January. Down 21-6, they could have laid down and been beaten by 30.” (Darren Urban)

Seahawks

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.