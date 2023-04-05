NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy knows that footwork is one area he must work on consistently this offseason and listed it as one of the cons in his play.

“Starting with the cons, just footwork,” Purdy said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Being on time, every concept has its own timing. There were times last year when you could just tell I was still getting used to things, even when I was playing, the time of a slant with Brandon Aiyuk compared to Deebo Samuel, they’re two different types of routes. So getting used to that kind of thing, that’s something I have to hammer away at in the offseason.”

Rams

Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the Rams are one of several teams believed to be highly interested in adding a kicker this offseason. Los Angeles had a private workout with Auburn K Anders Carlson in March.

in March. Justin Melo reports the Rams recently completed a virtual meeting with Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll notes that the team still has improvements to make defensively despite not having much cap room remaining.

“This will be more of a recruiting process than anything, and I’ll need the players to really help us on that as well as the coaches,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “But we’ve got some spots that we’ve got to fill, and they’re going to be crucial. I’m hoping some guys will see that this is a great opportunity for them to come in and be part of something really good.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are scheduled to host Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore for a visit.

for a visit. Ryan Fowler reports that Louisville EDGE YaYa Diaby has top-30 visits scheduled with the 49ers, Jaguars, and Seahawks.