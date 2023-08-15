NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said he’s satisfied with the recovery process and is starting to feel like his normal self.

“Yeah, my arm feels great,” Purdy said, via 49erswebzone. “Just still building back-to-back days and trying to gain all the strength that I can back from, obviously, just the rehab process of things. And I feel really confident.”

Purdy added that his routine hasn’t changed and is approaching the upcoming season as he normally would.

“My routine really hasn’t changed,” Purdy said. “I feel like I’m back to a normal routine with my arm and stuff. Obviously, taking care of it as much as I can on an off day and whatnot, but I feel almost back to normal.”

Purdy is fully cleared from his offseason surgery and can begin participating in practice without restrictions. (Nick Wagoner)

49ers LB Oren Burks has a PCL sprain and the hope is he is able to return in Week 1, according to HC Kyle Shanahan. (Matt Barrows)

Rams

The Rams are doing a few interesting things in their reset year in 2023 and one of those is at outside linebacker where they have essentially started over from the Super Bowl year. One of their starters, Michael Hoecht, was a defensive tackle this time last year before injuries forced the team to give him a look on the edge, and they liked what they saw.

“They started talking to me about it when we were playing the Saints (in Week 11),” Hoecht said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “They were like, ‘we’re gonna teach you this, (and) the very bare-bones of the defense.’ I think I had two snaps that game. I guess they liked the two snaps, so coming into Kansas City they said, ‘You know, we’re gonna get you in for 10-11 snaps,’ … then Terrell Lewis went down. I ended up playing 60-something snaps that game, and from there it was like, ‘you’re our guy right now, because you’re all we got left, and we’re gonna teach you this at hyper-speed.’ ”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Coby Bryant spoke about his skillset and what he wants to bring to the table. He has also drawn praise from DB coach Karl Scott and HC Pete Carroll as he grows more comfortable in the defensive backfield.

“Be closer in coverage,” Bryant said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “It could be one step away, and that’s all it took for me. Minimize the space. I can play anything. I’m just trying to contribute on this team and win. As a man, you definitely want to be physical. The positions that I play, you definitely want to be physical and make plays, make tackles. A DB that can tackle is valuable for sure.”

“Coby has embraced it and wants more,” Scott said of Bryant. “He takes it as a product of his versatility and athleticism. The biggest part is mentally being able to do that. It’s a credit to him. He’s showing what he can do in many facets to make himself valuable out here. He’s continuing to do that. From Day 1 when he stepped in here, Coby showed he could be physical, hence the ability to move him inside. When you have run fits like a ‘backer or a safety, he excelled at that. Then you see his pure athleticism, his range. We all know Coby has ball skills, he’s sticky with the ball. And he’s a magnet when it comes to punching the ball. It’s a credit to him and his athleticism and what he’s able to do all around.”

“He’s really getting comfortable playing back there on the back end,” Carroll added. “He’s been really physical. Noticeably one of the best hitters out there. I’m really pleased to see that coming from the corner spot and the nickel spot. That’s a good statement he’s made. He’s really serious about getting everything in order. He’s got everything under his belt. He’s a really valuable player.”