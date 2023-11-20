NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy posted a perfect passer rating in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. However, the quarterback told reporters after the game that he “not completely content with just that.”

“What an honor, yeah at the same time, there’s some plays and stuff that I wish I had back,” Purdy said, via 49ers.com. “So I’m not completely content with just that, but I thought it was a great game. The guys around me, the coaching, the play calling all of it, so that’s a testament to the team, really.”

Purdy hit a rough patch a few weeks ago but has put together two straight solid outings.

“It’s the NFL, anything can happen on any Sunday, and that’s like the chip that I was talking about,” Purdy said, per ESPN. “So, sort of getting back to that and proving myself every drive, every play that I can be the guy for this team and I have to earn it every single week at practice, meetings, wherever it may be. That’s the mindset of what I was talking about and definitely more in tune and being detailed the last couple weeks and finding that chip again.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray told reporters that the offense “let the team down” in a failed comeback attempt against the Texans.

“I feel like offensively, myself, I feel like had enough chances to win the game,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “Let the team down. That’s how I feel.”

“Yeah, we made some plays, but it just felt like the defense did what they needed to do and we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain on our side,” Murray said.

“So, that was frustrating. It felt like we had too many opportunities not to win that game.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon says he thought Murray played well on Sunday.

“It’s going to continue to improve,” Gannon said. “He made some big-time plays today and, just like everybody, I’m sure he wants a couple back, but I thought he played well.”

Rams

Rams CB Derion Kendrick began this season as a starter but ended up losing the job due to a combination of poor performance and players behind him earning an opportunity. But Kendrick was back in the lineup again in Week 11 against the Seahawks due to an injury, and he capitalized on the second chance in a major way with a PBU and interception in the second half that were crucial to the Rams’ victory.

“I commend Derion,” Rams LB Ernest Jones said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “He worked himself back into it. He wasn’t a starter at the beginning of the week, but the way he prepared and got himself going, he came out and he executed like we know all year — Derion, a few mistakes here and there. But when it’s time to go play, he’ll rise to the occasion.”