NFC Notes: Bruce Arians, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

The relationship between former Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians and QB Tom Brady has been the subject of rumors and speculation, but as of yet, no one has been willing to put their name behind it. On the other hand, plenty of people have been willing to publicly say Arians and Brady’s relationship wasn’t a source of unusual tension. Add former DT Steve McLendon, who spent most of the past two seasons in Tampa Bay, to that pile.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” McLendon said on FanSided’s The Matt Lombardo Show podcast. “From what I know and what I’ve seen, they have a great relationship. They’re always laughing. Tom was always the first person in Bruce’s meetings. When they were going over quarterback stuff, Bruce would always be joking around with Tom.

“BA has always treated everyone exactly the same. He’s a lovable man. He believes family-first, and football second. Tom is the same way. He understands the sacrifices you have to make to succeed every single day. I’ve never seen any animosity or hard feelings between those two. It was just a blessing to have those two guys working together, and it was incredible to see what they accomplished in their first year working together.”

Houston DL Logan Hall is visiting the Buccaneers for a top 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Falcons OL Germain Ifedi ‘s one-year contract with Atlanta has a base salary of $1.035 million with $895,000 guaranteed, a signing bonus of $152,500, and a cap hit of $1,047,500. (Michael Rothstein)

Falcons LB Rashaan Evans thinks that he can bring a lot to the organization and is ready to prove it: "I feel like I'm a premier linebacker in the league, and I feel that I can prove it. I'm really excited to be a part of this great organization and continue my career." (Kevin Knight)

Kentucky DB Yusuf Corker worked out for the Atlanta Falcons. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Saints

Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton has had a workout with the Saints. (Jeremy Fowler)

has had a workout with the Saints. (Jeremy Fowler) Wake Forest OL Zach Tom has had a private workout with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)