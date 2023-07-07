NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Derek Carr, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Jenna Laine of ESPN writes Buccaneers fifth-round LB SirVocea Dennis was one of the offseason standouts after recording two interceptions in minicamp.

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich isn’t concerned about first-round QB Bryce Young getting a few passes batted down at the line of scrimmage during OTAs.

“No, Scott,” Reich said, via Panthers Wire. “It really doesn’t because I actually thought we would’ve seen a whole lot more balls batted down—because we’re not goin’ live and we’re tellin’ ’em not to hit the quarterback. So the defensive line—they rush, then they pull off and they’re standin’ there, ya know, more guys standing with their hands up. So, to be quite honest, I expected a whole lot more balls batted down from all the quarterbacks. And so, yeah, didn’t think much about it. Thought the quarterbacks are seeing the holes well.”

Saints The vibes are good in New Orleans right now as the Saints wrapped up spring and offseason work with a lot of optimism about new QB Derek Carr. The team has struggled at quarterback since the retirement of Drew Brees, but the Saints feel like Carr’s leadership is giving them a presence at the position they haven’t had the past couple of years. “Quarterback is the most important position on the field, and when you have a highly skilled player, a highly intelligent player, a guy that works the way that Derek does, a guy that has the type of leadership qualities that Derek has, that’s going to filter throughout the whole football team, players and coaches,” Saints HC Dennis Allen said via Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan. “I think that gives you a lot of confidence going into the season.”