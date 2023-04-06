NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Buccaneers

Panthers

  • While appearing on ESPN, Chris Mortensen said Alabama QB Bryce Young “is the pick” for the Panthers at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft given “they all love” the quarterback in Carolina, via PanthersOnTap.
  • Mortensen clarified no final decision has been made but he’s under the impression they made the move up to No. 1 with the idea of selecting Young. 
  • According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers hosted Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson for a predraft visit. 
  • Jordan Schultz reports N.C. State G Chandler Zavala has had visits with multiple teams, including the Panthers.
  • Panthers LB Kamu Grugier-Hill‘s one-year, $1,317,500 deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,165,000, per OverTheCap. 
  • Panthers K Eddy Pineiro‘s two-year, $4.1 million deal with the Panthers includes a 1.09 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.01 million and $2 million. His 2023 base salary and $150,000 of his 2024 base salary are guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Saints

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply