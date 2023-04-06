NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Greg Auman notes the Buccaneers hosted several prospects from the University of Florida, including S Rashad Torrence, LB Amari Burney, LB Ventrell Miller and OT Richard Gouraige at their local pro day.
- Tampa also hosted four players from the University of Southern Florida, including C Brad Cecil, G Demetris Harris, LB Dwayne Boles and OT Trey Jacobs.
- Ryan Fowler reports GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles had a meeting with Miller on Thursday.
- Tampa Bay also worked out Southeastern University QB/WR Kaylan Wiggins at their local prospect workout day, via Aaron Wilson.
Panthers
- While appearing on ESPN, Chris Mortensen said Alabama QB Bryce Young “is the pick” for the Panthers at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft given “they all love” the quarterback in Carolina, via PanthersOnTap.
- Mortensen clarified no final decision has been made but he’s under the impression they made the move up to No. 1 with the idea of selecting Young.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers hosted Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson for a predraft visit.
- Jordan Schultz reports N.C. State G Chandler Zavala has had visits with multiple teams, including the Panthers.
- Panthers LB Kamu Grugier-Hill‘s one-year, $1,317,500 deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,165,000, per OverTheCap.
- Panthers K Eddy Pineiro‘s two-year, $4.1 million deal with the Panthers includes a 1.09 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.01 million and $2 million. His 2023 base salary and $150,000 of his 2024 base salary are guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
Saints
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints are conducting a private workout with LSU DT Jaquelin Roy.
- LSU CB Mekhi Garner will work out privately for the Saints (Justin Melo)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!