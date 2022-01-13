NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Saints

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot took the time to address WR Calvin Ridley , who missed the final 11 games of the season to address his mental health issues.

“It really hasn’t changed,” Fontenot said, via the Associated Press. “As an organization, we’ve done the best job we could just to support Calvin and do everything we can for him.”

Fontenot added not to assume that Ridley isn’t in their plans for the 2022 season.

“No, I wouldn’t assume anything,” Fontenot said. “As I said, we handle each situation individually. There are so many variables we deal with. We’re going to try to add to every position this offseason. Whatever player we’re talking about, whether under contract or not under contract, we have to be prepared for everything.”