NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Derrick Brown, Panthers

“Great conversations; you know, everybody wants to change the culture,” Brown said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “We want to win, man. I want to get this place to be something special, and 2-15 ain’t going to cut it. So that’s the message.”

“Let’s say it like this: I’m quiet most of the time, but when I need to be heard, I let it be heard. I should be who I am. I mean, we still got guys that I respect and you have a lot of confidence in, like Shaq. He’s had that C on his chest for a long time. So he’s still got my respect and he’s coming back this year from that injury last year. So, you know, that’s still my vet from the day I walked in here. That’s the guy I look up to.”

The Panthers signed Brown to a four-year, $96 million extension with $63.165 million guaranteed and $51.5 million in new guarantees. Brown also received a $25 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Brown can earn up to $5.1 million in per-game roster bonuses from 2025 to 2028. He also has workout bonuses each year for $500k. (Over The Cap)

Panthers

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero feels much better about the team heading into the season this season versus what he felt last year.

“I wouldn’t say better equipped, but I feel so much better about our starting point compared to last year,” Evero said, via PFT. “Just with the experience and knowledge and foundation of the system. Every player that we have has been in, most of the players that we’ve had have been in some version of our system with the same dialogue and language and communication skills. And so from that standpoint, we are a lot further ahead than we were this time last year.”