NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Eagles, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales believes that QB Kyle Trask is a great distributor of the football and is athletic enough to run the team’s offense. (Rick Stroud)

Canales said Buccaneers RB Rachaad White has versatility and is impressed by the physicality and violence with which he runs: "You go 'Wow, this guy can be special.'" (Greg Auman)

The Buccaneers are bringing back Jeff Kastl as their offensive quality control coach. (Auman)

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Canales: "I think he will do a great job of play-calling. He has always been around the game to understand how to be innovative, creative, and also be bold and take shots, but yet have the baseline of an attack that gives you a chance to be really good." (Auman)

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants GM Howie Roseman to pay QB Jalen Hurts now and added that if they plan on moving on to another quarterback they should plan to send Brown to wherever Hurts goes.

“You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he’s going to go,” Brown said, via Pro Football Talk. “You talk about pressure, Howie, get it done.”

Panthers New Panthers HC Frank Reich noted that while he plans to hand off the playcalling duties at some point, he wants to begin the season doing so for Carolina. “There is gonna be some point that I’m gonna pass it off,” Reich said, via NFL.com. “I know that’s gonna be hard. I’ve been laughing, I’ve laughed with (new offensive coordinator) Thomas (Brown) about that already. I said, ‘I’m gonna pass it off at some point! I don’t know when!’ I think there’ll be a time and a place, and I think it will become apparent when that is. But I think the right thing for me to do for our team and for our offense right now is for me to kind of use my experience there but draw on… I’ll lean heavily on Thomas. I can already tell. It’s been a couple of days, and I’ve already leaned on him hard on a couple of things. I had a long meeting with him this morning, and I felt wisdom, conviction, and strength. So that relationship is gonna be really good.”

The Athletic’s Joseph Person notes North Carolina TE coach John Lilly is a name to watch for the Panthers TE coach job, as he has previously worked with new OC Thomas Brown and has some NFL experience.

Reich said Panthers owner David Tepper backed him up when it came to spending money on his new staff: "We were able to compete against other teams who were vying for similar candidates where we came out on top because of that backing." (David Newton)

When it comes to free agent QB Derek Carr, Reich was asked if the team would bring him in and was not ready to speak on the subject despite noting that it was an interesting question. (Newton)

Reich also mentioned George Li will be following him from the Colts as a game management coach. (Person)

will be following him from the Colts as a game management coach. (Person) Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Panthers at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)