NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Jameis Winston, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers checked in about signing S Nick Scott late in the process before he ultimately ended up with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)

Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Justin Melo)

Falcons

Saints

Saints QB Jameis Winston wrote on Twitter that he decided to re-sign with New Orleans despite Derek Carr‘s addition because he feels “in tune” with the city and fan base.

“First, I love this city. In all of my professional career, I’ve never felt so culturally in tune with a fan base. The Saints fans that I’ve met have been incredible. Y’all have made me and my family feel at home. That is why last season was so disappointing to me. I want to see this team and city succeed. I know great things are ahead for this team and this city! I was led here by the spirit that’s why I would never run away from this new challenge. The things that led me here are still here. A stable organization, a championship-caliber team, and a great fan base. This year’s team like last year’s team is built to win a Super Bowl. Let there be no doubt, I am still a championship-caliber starting quarterback in this league. However, getting healthy and staying healthy is my number one priority and I have suffered three devastating injuries over the last two years. I need to stay healthy to assist this team in getting to where we want to go. Most importantly, I need to stay healthy to get me where I want to go in my career! With that being said, I will serve and lead however I need to see this organization and city win! I am proud to say for one more year, at least Who Dat!”