NFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young discussed the difficulties of being demoted to backup after being the first overall pick in the NFL draft a little less than two years ago.

“It’s obviously difficult,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “I think, regardless of the walk of life, you can relate to just trying to do the right things and be consistent in what you do—especially if there’s adversity. So, definitely, there were struggles. But I’m not the only person going through something. I’m not the only person struggling.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say there’s an expectation around the league that the Panthers will look to trade veteran WR Diontae Johnson before the trade deadline. Carolina could also make 2023 second-round WR Jonathan Mingo available.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said he feels their “avalanche of injuries” has contributed to their five-game losing streak: “I think just this avalanche of injuries we’ve had, all sorts of different types … and different circumstances.” (Katherine Terrell)

Loomis said they eyed recently signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling coming out of college: “Probably hasn’t gone as well as he would’ve liked, but he’s talented … he’s got a lot of traits that we like.” (Terrell)

said fifth-round QB is expected to start Week 8, while (oblique) has resumed throwing but is unlikely to return this week, via Mike Triplett. As for RB Alvin Kamara ‘s two-year extension, Allen said: “Alvin has been a great player for us. … I think this year he’s been outstanding. … he’s done the things we’ve asked him to do and I think that guys who do that get rewarded.” (Terrell)

The Saints worked out three interior offensive linemen this week including C Sincere Haynesworth , C Corey Luciano and G Brady Latham , per Howard Balzer.

, C and G , per Howard Balzer. Of this group, New Orleans signed Haynesworth to their practice squad.