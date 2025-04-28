Derek Carr Publicly Addresses Shoulder Injury, Status With Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr‘s status remains uncertain as it was revealed he could need season-ending shoulder surgery for an old injury that didn’t heal properly.

New Orleans reportedly was not expected to get clarity on Carr’s shoulder injury before the draft and ended up using the No. 40 overall pick on Louisville QB Tyler Shough.

Speaking at a church service in Las Vegas, Carr said he had an MRI and mentioned he’s been in constant communication with the team about his health.

“Yes… I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says,” Carr said, via Farrah Yvette. “I have an MRI report to prove it, the team knows about it, we’ve been in constant communication, there’s nothing wrong, we’re figuring it out and we’re gonna go forward with that.”

Carr is trying to tune out the public’s voices as they all come up with their own hypothesis as to what will happen next in the Saints’ QB room.

“You never know what someone’s really going through… why do we always have to have an opinion? Twitter and Instagram has ruined things for some people. Because now all these people think that they have voices that have to be heard… Some people’s voices don’t need to be heard right now. Because not one of our opinions in here matters.”

Carr has not been in attendance at voluntary OTAs or in the team building to rehab his shoulder injury.

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He’s due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr and the Saints as the news becomes available.