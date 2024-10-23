Buccaneers Announce Five Moves, Place WR Chris Godwin On IR

The Buccaneers announced that they are placing WR Chris Godwin on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

The team also signed P Trenton Gill and WR Ryan Miller to their active roster, while adding P Jack Browning and WR Dennis Houston to the practice squad.

Godwin, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022.

In 2024, Godwin has appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.