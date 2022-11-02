NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles confirmed S Antoine Winfield Jr. is still in the league’s concussion protocol. (Rick Stroud)
- Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson said he’s glad to sign back with Tampa Bay’s practice squad after getting cut by the Texans: “It’s a blessing to be back. This job is a journey. We know what comes along with it.” (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers DL Akiem Hicks (foot) said he is feeling “a bit better” and has been recovering quickly: “Quite a bit better. Things have been progressing faster for me, so I’m thankful to be in this position to contribute.” (Auman)
- The Buccaneers brought in DE Joe Ozougwu for a workout on Tuesday. He later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
Falcons
- Falcons OL Matt Hennessy was working at left guard with Elijah Wilkinson out of practice. The last time Wilkinson missed a game he was replaced by G Colby Gossett. (Josh Kendall)
- Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who was designated to return from injured reserve, says his knee feels at about 90 percent. He had a minor procedure done on it four weeks ago. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Falcons CB AJ Terrell (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. (Ledbetter)
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith was not interested in talking about the organization trading WR Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars: “Decisions are made. That’s the way things go in this business. Not going to deal with rumor and innuendo. We can sit here and continue to play this game, or we can talk about the Chargers.” (Kendall)
- The Falcons hosted DE Amani Bledsoe and DT Aaron Crawford for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- One GM for another team told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post he thought the Panthers were asking way too much for CB Donte Jackson.
- Another was flabbergasted the Panthers turned down two first-round picks for DE Brian Burns: “The Rams did everything they could to try to get him. I can’t believe they turned that down. Now they almost have to pay him whatever he wants, because everyone knows they turned down two [first-round picks] for him.”
- The Panthers are aiming for S Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) to return for Week 10 on Thursday night against the Falcons. (David Newton)
