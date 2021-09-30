NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

It’s obvious that Falcons first-round TE Kyle Pitts is just a different kind of athlete from nearly everyone else he shares the football field with. While he hasn’t had a dominant start to his rookie season, Falcons QB Matt Ryan says he hasn’t seen opposing defenses pay that much attention to a rookie since Julio Jones.

“He’s warranted respect on the other side of the ball from people,” Ryan said via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “That’s one thing that I have noticed early on in the first few weeks, is that there is a plan for him and where he’s at.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said it was just a “surface narrative” that they didn’t have enough plays schemed for Pitts in the early goings of Week 3’s win against the Giants. Pitts finished with just three targets and two catches, but they were pivotal plays to seal the win.