NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

  • The Buccaneers had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo
  • Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce had a formal interview at the Combine with the Buccaneers. (Justin Melo)

Falcons

  • PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports three first-round picks was the cover charge teams had to put on the table for Caserio to allow a meeting with Watson, but he has heard other players the Texans were interested in as a part of those potential packages were Saints OL Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz and Falcons CB AJ Terrell.
  • Atlanta has displayed steady interest throughout the draft process in Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Wyoming LB Chad Muma plans to meet virtually with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

Saints

  • The Saints had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo

