NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate has seen the same old QB Tom Brady since his return from an absence, adding that Brady hasn’t seemed to miss a beat since rejoining the team.

“Pretty much as expected,” Brate said, via TampaBay.com. “Wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting good reps in. Yeah, if anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it’s Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders. Yeah, we’re all excited he’s back and ready to move on.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said WR Chris Godwin (knee) is “getting better” with his recovery every week: “He got some good work in. He’s getting better. He’s getting his wind up, getting his legs under him, getting better. Obviously no contact, but he’s getting better every week.” (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said LB Deion Jones has the right mindset in his return to the field and is playing like he has something to prove: “I’ll say this about Deion: I’ll give him credit. He has the right mindset to get out there and prove something. He knows what he has to improve from last year…He wanted to be back. He wants to compete. We’ll see where it goes.” (Tori McElhaney)

Panthers

told Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt he had a list of about seven teams he wanted to sign with, headlined by the Panthers, Cowboys and Vikings. Carolina hired his former OL coach , Tretter thought it’d be fun to play his final season in Dallas, and he grew up rooting for the Vikings. However, none of the teams on his list reciprocated his interest, and Tretter adds the Vikings didn’t even return his agent’s call.

Tretter said his salary request was “not at a vet minimum” but still “well below the value I bring.” He also added he was healthy and ready from that perspective, plus no team even requested a physical or MRI.